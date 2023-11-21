Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ):

11/20/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

10/17/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 70.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after acquiring an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

