Raymond James Boosts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $10.50

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.95.

NYSE:TCN opened at $7.88 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

