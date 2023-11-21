Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $16.99 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.98. The company had a trading volume of 845,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

