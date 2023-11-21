Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $152.79 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $152,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $13.79 on Tuesday, reaching $981.92. 1,103,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,783. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $514.83 and a one year high of $999.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $871.36 and a 200 day moving average of $843.08. The company has a market capitalization of $405.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

