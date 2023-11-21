Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 83,300 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $76,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,179,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 593.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 831,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,130,000 after buying an additional 711,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.78. 189,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,553. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.11. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $414.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

