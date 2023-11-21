QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,203,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 8,071,946 shares.The stock last traded at $126.77 and had previously closed at $129.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

