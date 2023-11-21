QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,772 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $125,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.6 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $126.10. 7,920,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

