ProShare Advisors LLC Has $33.47 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,026 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $33,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,382,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.3 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

