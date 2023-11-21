ProShare Advisors LLC Has $27.36 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25,714.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,474,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $211.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.50. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

