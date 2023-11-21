ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $30,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $239.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

