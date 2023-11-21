ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Silgan worth $28,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLGN

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

