ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 14,411 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $32,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $664,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,087 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.72. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

