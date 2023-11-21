PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 8,339 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $283,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.72. The company had a trading volume of 203,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,287. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $332.44. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.63.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

