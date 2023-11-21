PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.84% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $6,347,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.08. 310,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,850. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.92. The company has a market cap of $352.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

