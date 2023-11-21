Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 167,836 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.8 %

UHS traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $137.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,913. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

