Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.
Palisade Bio Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PALI stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.60. Palisade Bio has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.
