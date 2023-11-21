Northern Trust Corp Has $1.63 Billion Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,123 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,633,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.08. 310,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,850. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.92.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

