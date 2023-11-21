Northern Trust Corp Has $1.59 Billion Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 346,578 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,593,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 458,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 121,064 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,478,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $333,700,000 after purchasing an additional 507,192 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 260,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

