NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 330 ($4.13) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 315 ($3.94).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 330 ($4.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315.71 ($3.95).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 208.10 ($2.60) on Friday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.92). The stock has a market cap of £18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 424.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.22.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

