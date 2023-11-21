NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 330 ($4.13) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 315 ($3.94).
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 330 ($4.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315.71 ($3.95).
Get Our Latest Report on NatWest Group
NatWest Group Stock Up 0.1 %
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.