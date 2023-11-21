Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

NYSE:SYK opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.47. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

