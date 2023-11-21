Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Hibbett worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $664.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

