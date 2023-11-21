Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 358 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,638. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

