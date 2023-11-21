MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

