MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

