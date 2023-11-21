McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 25.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 79,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2 %

MCD opened at $279.03 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.57. The company has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

