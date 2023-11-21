Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $133,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.80. The company had a trading volume of 504,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.86. The company has a market cap of $382.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

