Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 36,440 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Makena Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,440 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 2.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,323,000 after buying an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,532,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,507,000 after buying an additional 318,567 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 983.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,792,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after buying an additional 1,626,902 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD remained flat at $28.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 751,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,505. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

