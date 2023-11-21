Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.64 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 329,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,638,000. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. 169,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

