Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $190.58 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,748 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for 1.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 1.11% of CMS Energy worth $190,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.70. 441,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.