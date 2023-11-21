Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 439.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 405,314 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $219,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.99. 999,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $208.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

