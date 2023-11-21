Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,131 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $335,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 653,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $187,590,000 after purchasing an additional 60,326 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $6,713,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,030,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after purchasing an additional 127,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.25. 3,880,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,141,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $341.87. The company has a market cap of $864.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.20 and a 200 day moving average of $293.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,873 shares of company stock worth $75,354,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

