Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

