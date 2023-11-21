Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 191,300 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $144,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,272,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 637,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after buying an additional 417,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.76. 458,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

