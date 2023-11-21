Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.45 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.30. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

