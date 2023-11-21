Korea Investment CORP Sells 97,353 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,353 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $122,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $270.27. 313,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $274.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.