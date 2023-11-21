Korea Investment CORP Buys 103,827 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,827 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $100,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.10. 564,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

