Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.7 %

KSS stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 61.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

