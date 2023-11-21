JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $125.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BABA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.20.

BABA stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.64. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after buying an additional 1,883,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

