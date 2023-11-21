JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $81.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

