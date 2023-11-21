Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 18.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 56,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
