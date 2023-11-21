iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.71. 211,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

