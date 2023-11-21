iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.17. 374,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,418. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.