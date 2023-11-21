iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,541,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. 771,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,946,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

