Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

