Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,466,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCR opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

