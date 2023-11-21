Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $318.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $342.71.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $311.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

