Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.85, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

