Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $239.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

