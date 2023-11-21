Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,429,300 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

