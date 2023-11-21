GWM Asset Management Ltd Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GWM Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 4.8% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GWM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

